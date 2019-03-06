Billionaire Pours Money Into Taking Out All Pro-Trump Congressmen

Leftist billionaire Tom Steyer’s political action committee is looking to take out Republican members of Congress who defend the president.

The ads are aimed at Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Lindsey Graham, and others.

“When the history of the Trump presidency is written, members of Congress will be sorted into two categories,” one 30-second ad says, before flashing images of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “The ones who let politics scare them out of holding Trump accountable and those who had the courage to stand up and defend our Democracy.”

Naturally, the leftist calls our Republic a ‘democracy.’

The ad shows an image of the late, feckless Sen. John McCain when referring to those who stood up to Trump.