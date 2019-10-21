Biological male sets a world record in WOMEN’S CYCLING

Biological male cyclist Rachel McKinnon stole another women’s world championship Saturday. Representing Canada, the transgender won gold for the sprint event in the women’s 35-39 age category at the 2019 Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Manchester, England.

Unsurprisingly, McKinnon set a world record in the qualifying event.

McKinnon, a philosophy professor at the College of Charleston, won the same event in 2018.

Women can’t compete because she is still a physical male. Transgender McKinnon could not compete and win against the men.

McKinnon told Sky News it is a human right for transgender women to partake in competitive sport. She added, “There’s a stereotype that men are always stronger than women, so people think there is an unfair advantage. By preventing trans women from competing or requiring them to take medication, you’re denying their human rights.”

McKinnon has been calling people losers and bigots to protect her stance. Athletes who complain are expressing and “irrational fear of trans women,” according to her.

If this keeps up, it will spell an end to women’s sports. It’s not transphobic to call this out. It’s unfair.

McKinnon said in a press release: "DR. RACHEL MCKINNON RESPONDS TO BRITISH CYCLIST VICTORIA HOOD"

McKinnon said in a tweet Sunday that a “real champion” would accept biologically male athletes competing in female athletics.

“I have yet to meet a real champion who has a problem with trans women. Real champions want stronger competition,” McKinnon wrote. “If you win because bigotry got your competition banned … you’re a loser.”

If you object, you’re a loser, McKinnon says.

The other day, the woke sanitary towel maker ‘Always’ caved to the transgender bullies who think they can have periods when they ‘become’ females. ‘Always’ removed the female Venus symbol from their packaging.

She retweeted a comment about that, saying any who complain are transphobic:

A comment about the Always sanitary towel controversy stated: "Does this mean that women didn't exist 3 years ago when @Always didn't have the Venus symbol on their wrappers??? This is NOTHING to do with "erasing women" and EVERYTHING to do with a bunch of transphobes finding a reason to hate on trans people!"

If we don’t put a stop to this extremism and bullying, we will not know up from down. But, hey, this is what liberal/leftist women wanted.