Biological Male Wins a Women’s NCAA Track Championship

A biological male– Franklin Pierce University runner CeCe Telfer– won an NCAA national championship over the weekend.

CeCe is a male who identifies as a woman, and his win seems unfair.

People keep posting the photo of Cece coming in 6th and saying, look, he doesn’t always win. True, but he is dominating women’s track.

Telfer previously ran a variety of events for Franklin Pierce’s men’s team, during most of which time he went by the first name Craig, according to school records, The Daily Caller reports. Telfer competed on FPU’s men’s track team as recently as January 2018.

As long as he suppressed his testosterone levels for one year, he can complete as a woman, according to NCAA rules.

This is so unfair in our eyes. If he had the surgery, that’s one thing, but he has not and he is still a ‘he.’ Why do we all have to pretend he is a ‘she?’

Personally, I believe, and you can disagree, that unless people have the surgery, they need to compete as their biology dictates. He is still a ‘he.’ We have a lot of gay people saying they are transgenders when it is not the case. We don’t know if that is the case with Tefler, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it is.

In just its seventh year of existence, the Franklin Pierce University women’s track & field team has its first national champion. Senior CeCe Telfer (Lebanon, N.H.) took control of the 400-meter hurdles down the back stretch on Saturday night and went on to post victory by more than a second, in a personal collegiate-best time of 57.53 seconds. Telfer also added All-America First Team accolades in the 100-meter hurdles earlier in the day, on the third and final day of the NCAA Championships, hosted by Texas A&M-Kingsville, at Javelina Stadium.

Telfer is the first student-athlete in Franklin Pierce history to collect an individual national title. It marks the seventh NCAA national championship overall in the history of the University, with all the previous crowns coming on the soccer field. The men’s soccer program took home the 2007 title, while the women’s soccer program finished at the top of the heap in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1999.

Briana Burt (Lane 8) competes in the 100 hurdles finals at the @NCAADII Track and Field Championships alongside fellow @TheNortheast10 runner CeCe Telfer of @FPUathletics. #WingsUp pic.twitter.com/Go07oqEbWc — SCSU Athletics (@SCSU_Owls) May 25, 2019