Bishop Says Give Us Reparations to Save Your Souls from Damnation

The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss “the Path to Restorative Justice.” That is what they call reparations and it is ensconced in a bill, H.R. 40. The measure proposes a commission on reparations.

The reparations would come from people who never owned slaves to people who were never slaves to atone for slavery.

The only exception is Sheila Jackson Lee who has referred to herself as a “freed slave.” I don’t know when she was freed. She must be a lot older than she looks because slavery ended over 150 years ago.

In 2013, she said, “I stand here as a freed slave because this Congress came together. Are we going to be able to do it today to free America?”

So, give anonymous people money to save your souls and free America?

We did review much of the testimony which you can see, complete with videos, on this link.

One of those we didn’t get to in our piece yesterday was Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton from Maryland who claimed that white people need to pay reparations to black people to save their souls from damnation.

He said “When I’m talking about reparations. I’m talking about those left behind. But I’m actually talking to my white brothers and sisters. You need this more than we do. You need this for your soul. You need this to be able to look black peoples in the eye and say I acknowledge the mistake and I want to be part of the solution to repair that damage.”

The good Bishop isn’t too bigotted, is he!