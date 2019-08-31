Bizarre Car Thief Story About a Sleeping 80-Year-Old

An 80-year old New Jersey woman woke up and found herself asleep in her driveway with her car gone. She apparently fell asleep in her car at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and woke up the next morning lying in the driveway, her car hijacked.

She had a bruise and small abrasion on her face but remembers nothing. The car, a Toyota Rav, was found empty in Trenton, 80 miles away, on Thursday afternoon.

Officers in Mercer County, New Jersey, responded to the call around 4:10 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, an 80-year-old woman said she had fallen asleep in her car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday. She woke up early Thursday morning lying in the driveway, and her car was missing.

“They located an 80-year-old female victim who awoke on the ground in her driveway and her car had been taken,” said Lt. Mark Horan of Hamilton Township Police.

The lady was understandably confused and didn’t know she got there.