Bizarre! Conservatives Allow Themselves to Be Grouped with Evil People

The left is holding the President, his supporters, the GOP, and the NRA responsible for the recent mass shootings. However, they are not responsible. The Gilroy killer had radical Islamic literature, the El Paso killer was a white supremacist with many cultural Marxist views, and the Dayton killer was a Warren/socialism/Satan admirer who wanted stricter gun laws.

We don’t blame Warren or Democrats for the killings, but we don’t blame conservatives either. It’s absurd.

This isn’t a conservative problem or a gun problem. Any of the gun laws they proposed would not have stopped these men. They were not on the radar.

THE RIGHT FALLS IN LINE

The left is calling white supremacy ‘white terrorism’ now thanks to people like Republican George P. Bush who coined it. It’s no longer good enough to call it white supremacy. They have to ban the word ‘nationalism’ and tie it to race and the President.

Self-righteous Ben Shapiro fell for the manipulation, ignoring the leftist ideology of the killers. He makes his mistake simply calling it white supremacism. At least one of the killers was not motivated by their whiteness and the anti-immigrant killer had many leftist values.

1. Everyone of decency is devastated and heartbroken over mass shootings, and wants something to change.

2. Everyone of decency is enraged by white supremacism.

3. Disagreements about policy do not invalidate (1) and (2).

4. If you ignore (3), you are not acting decently. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 4, 2019

Who is ignoring it? What he wants, as a never Trumper, is an apology and PC language. Of course, conservatives condemn these horrible crimes, that’s a given, but we don’t have to act as if we are one with these people, nor does the President.

It is bizarre to watch. Republicans are putty in the hands of these manipulative leftists.

Very bizarre watching people on the Right denounce white supremacism and demand Trump do the same. I’m under no obligation to denounce something I never supported in the first place. Stop defending yourself from the false labels the Left puts on you. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 4, 2019

Seems like only yesterday I was told how inappropriate it was to demonize an entire ideology because of the actions of one person. Guess that only applies to certain protected groups. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 4, 2019

Violence by radical Islam isn’t a problem for the MSM, violence by the radical left is ignored, violence by Antifa makes them heroes. If a radical white person commits violence, they are a serious domestic threat and must be condemned by every conservative or they are co-conspirators without a soul.

The ultimate goals are to destroy the President and take away our gun rights, speech rights, due process rights, and so on.

As Kurt Schlichter says, “Don’t worry. If you just give up your right to keep and bear arms, they’ll stop hating you and totally respect your rights.”

He continues, “Never try to convince people who hate you not to hate you by putting yourself at the mercy of people who hate you. Ask yourself – do you know anyone who did that successfully? No. They died.”

Meanwhile, NO ONE, NO ONE is talking about the 37 Americans who were shot in Chicago this weekend. Three died. They are dying in our inner cities every day, despite some very strict gun laws. Judges and prosecutors soft on crime let criminals right out onto the streets when they are picked up for gun crimes.