Black Guns Matter is More than a Slogan!

By Mark Schwendau

If you have ever seen some apparel come across your social media platform offering the slogan “BLACK GUNS MATTER,” you might have mistakenly assumed it was a new effort of the National Rifle Association (NRA) to promote gun ownership, like I did. My second thought was it was some gun lover capitalizing on his or her own newly created slick slogan. Turns out both of those thoughts were wrong.

Black Guns Matter is an organization aimed at educating African Americans about gun culture in the United States. It has a secondary mission of defending Second Amendment rights, particularly regarding black Americans. The organization was founded and is led by Maj Toure. He founded the organization in 2016, three years after the Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013. Black Guns Matter is largely about educating minorities in urban areas. It hosts workshops in multiple cities to teach the basics of firearm safety, U.S. gun laws, and conflict resolution.

Maj Toure (born Martin Anthony Jones) is said to be an American libertarian political activist and rapper. Online resources estimate his net worth at around a million dollars. His age could not be determined, and it could not be determined if Black Guns Matter is set up as a non-profit charitable organization.

Toure, himself, is a native of North Philadelphia. As a rapper, he released three rap/hip hop recordings: Solutionary Vol. 1 (2005), Solutionary Vol. 2 (2014), and Solutionary Vol. 3 (2016). In 2019 Toure was a candidate for an at-large seat in the Philadelphia City Council in the city. He ran as a Libertarian. He ran on issues ranging from support for Second Amendment rights to criminal justice reform, ending the practice of solitary confinement, legalization of cannabis, improved education in Philadelphia, and conflict resolution training for disconnected youths. In the November 5, 2019, election, Toure finished 15th in a field of 17 candidates with just 5,676 votes (0.5% of the vote total).

Back in 2019, Toure spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February 2019. Back in 2021, Toure spoke with Lawrence B. Jones where he applauded grassroots anti-racist protestors for emphasizing that black lives do, in fact, matter. He would later denounce Black Lives Matter, Inc. as a “money laundering operation” that “fleeces the black community” to aid Democratic politicians.

Bottom line, I have never seen a Libertarian political candidate I admired and agreed with, but Toure is one such person. He recently did an interview on FOX News where he came off as smart, articulate, and well-versed in Black American History. The fact is that black people who carry firearms are safer than those who go without, and it is not a black-and-blue issue; it is a black-versus-crime issue.

Law enforcement cannot be in every single place a crime is about to go down, but if average-looking civilians offer the possibility that some of them might be carrying, no matter their color, it changes the dynamics.

As a retired teacher, parent, grandparent, and overall lover of our youth, it breaks my heart to hear of young, innocent children being senselessly shown in drive-by shootings in Chicago. Maj Toure desperately needs to open a chapter of Black Guns Matter in Chicago and tell Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker and his party to go to hell with their gun laws and Illinois FOID registration card.

Thanks to Mayor Liberal Lightfoot, Chicago has rapidly returned to the days of the “Wild, Wild, West.” Simply put, it is out of control, and the police are understaffed and overwhelmed.

While Black Guns Matter does not appear to have a personal website, they have active social media pages. Follow them there.

