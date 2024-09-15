Black Insurrectionist Added This Message

Earlier today, the Black Insurrectionist on X posted a bombshell affidavit proving ABC News is no longer a news organization.

He added this:

I do not feel any need to defend myself, but let me just tell the haters this. A couple of days before Trump attempted assassination, I made a post (which I had never done before) that something big was about to go off.

I made a post months before the Biden/Trump debate that Biden was not going to be the candidate and the DNC was looking to replace Biden.

I made a post that Biden and Obama were at each others necks with hatred. I posted BEFORE the debate that Trump should NOT do the debate, that the debate was rigged, now, I see a bunch of people thinking that this affidavit was pulled out of thin air. My proof is on my timeline, where is your proof?

I get information because I keep secrets, I get information because I work hard to get them.

I get information because I never stop digging. ABC will be announcing an internal probe on this debate, because if they don’t, things will go public that will bury them. Bookmark this and let your hate simmer some more.