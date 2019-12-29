Black man stabs at least 5 people with a machete at a Rabbi’s Shul

There was a mass stabbing at a shul in Monsey, New York. A black man with a face-covering pulled out a machete and started stabbing people as congregants celebrated Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s home. At least five were stabbed and one person was stabbed in the chest. They were all taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene by first responders.

Most reports say one of the injured is in critical condition.

There might have been two male attackers.

One report claims 15 were stabbed, but it appears to be an outlier.

So much for gun control.

Jewish people need to arm up and have undercover cops at synagogues. At least they would have a fighting chance.

According to reports, a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and started stabbing people.

The suspect reportedly chased after victims as they fled the synagogue before running off and escaping in a nearby vehicle. His plates were spotted before he left, and the police are currently searching for him.

This tweet takes on a new significance.

  1. For all of it’s ridiculous laws NY and especially NYC is a lawless uncivilized mecca for illegals, derelicts, druggies, and dregs. The Big Apple is a rotten infested load of contaminated debris..NY ties the hands of law enforcement and takes away the rights of citizens to protect themselves. If you can leave,, get out if you can’t do what ever it takes to protect yourself against a corrupt and care-less state and city government run -a-muck. The fish stinks from the head down as does NY. If you’re a democrat/Marxist stay there and rot with your befouled governance. Decent people don’t need or want your ilk.

  2. There’s been a great deal of attacks against Chasidic Jews in the metro area. Little has been done about all those attacks and as a result the severity has been escalating.

