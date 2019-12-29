Black man stabs at least 5 people with a machete at a Rabbi’s Shul

There was a mass stabbing at a shul in Monsey, New York. A black man with a face-covering pulled out a machete and started stabbing people as congregants celebrated Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s home. At least five were stabbed and one person was stabbed in the chest. They were all taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene by first responders.

Most reports say one of the injured is in critical condition.

There might have been two male attackers.

One report claims 15 were stabbed, but it appears to be an outlier.

JUST IN: 15 people have been stabbed at a Jewish Synagogue in the town of Monsey, New York. There’s no word yet of any arrests. Tune in for the latest details. pic.twitter.com/0qYE9eEApB — NEWS 1130 (@NEWS1130) December 29, 2019

So much for gun control.

Jewish people need to arm up and have undercover cops at synagogues. At least they would have a fighting chance.

According to reports, a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and started stabbing people.

The suspect reportedly chased after victims as they fled the synagogue before running off and escaping in a nearby vehicle. His plates were spotted before he left, and the police are currently searching for him.

*BREAKING NOW* Multiple people stabbed inside Rabbi Rottenberg Shul in Forshay (Monsey). Reports a black man armed with a knife began stabbing people. Credit – Monsey News. pic.twitter.com/butbeZmSYf — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 29, 2019

Developing story: Reports of a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Monsey, Rockland County, New York. The town has a large Orthodox Jewish community. Footage recorded at the scene and shared on WhatsApp by people in the community: pic.twitter.com/mOylEp0XQ0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2019

MONSEY SYNAGOGUE STABBING: According to reports, one of the victims was stabbed as many as 6 times. pic.twitter.com/9pkC42nKHT — Gage Goulding (@GageGoulding) December 29, 2019

Stabbing Attack at or near Synagogue Reported in Monsey, NY – LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE https://t.co/EmRz1dOok8 — Agenda-Free TV (@AgendaFreeTV) December 29, 2019

This tweet takes on a new significance.

