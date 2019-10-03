Black Police Chief Slams Rashida for Her Anti-White Racism

Yesterday, Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib toured the Real Time Crime Center in Detroit and made some racist statements, which turned off a lot of people.

Referencing the facial recognition software used by the nation’s police departments, she said only black people should be able to use it.

“Analysts need to be African-Americans, not people that are not,” Tlaib said. “It’s true, I think non-African-Americans think African-Americans all look the same!”

As evidence, Tlaib said some people confuse lawmakers John Lewis and Elijah Cummings.

Well, that’s clear cut evidence for no one ever. The two men do bear somewhat of a resemblance when they’re ranting on the House floor. They are both far-left like Rashida. Anyway, we don’t believe her.

The Chief, who is black, made it clear he trusts people regardless of race or gender.

“See if you can get some of our money back until they fix it,” Tlaib said at one point to which Craig only said, “No.”

She’s a little dumb. What about the software. That’s important too. Perhaps the software developers can only be black also???

She’s very racist, which is odd since she’s not black. Tlaib wants to win the black vote so she pretends she’s a black American with the same history.

Here she is trying to stir up racism with black officers who had none of it:

Watch: Rep. Rashida Tlaib at the Real Time Crime Center with police Chief James Craig discussing facial recognition software: “Analysts need to be African-Americans … .” https://t.co/qrG27El3AZ pic.twitter.com/o8bCwAJEVM — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) October 2, 2019

THE BLACK POLICE CHIEF ZINGS HER

She is sticking by her comments but the police chief doesn’t think much of her racism.

“But here’s what’s troubling, as a police chief who happens to be African-American in this city, if I made a similar statement people would be calling for my resignation right now,” Chief James Craig continued.

“It’s our analysts who go through with tremendous rigor and identify the most probable suspect, if at all,” Craig said. “It’s not the technology — it’s the people behind the technology. If we just relied solely on the technology and we went to the top match, we would misidentify probably as much as 95% of the time.”

Tlaib doubled down on her racist remarks when pressed by the local news outlet.

Watch the Chief! We love this man!

Detroit Police Chief James Craig asked if her making that statement with no backlash was a “double standard.” Tlaib insisted her comments were fine, saying that facial recognition technology is “broken,” despite being shown how it’s used.https://t.co/JxaJqiwDzO pic.twitter.com/oshlHwPl0K — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 3, 2019

The Washington Free Beacon noted on Wednesday that far-left Tlaib has “promoted at least four racially charged hoaxes or debunked stories on Twitter in 2019 and failed to issue statements retracting or correcting her comments.” The four include the Covington Catholic School White boys (victims she attacked), Jussie Smollett the hoaxter (she supported), a white liberal in a store, Eric Sparkes, who was attacked by State representative Erica Thomas (Tlaib supported Erica who is black), and Amari Allen, the 12-year-old black hoaxter. Rashida promoted these hoaxes without any evidence at all.

The racist, anti-Semitic leftist Rashida might also be monkeying around with campaign funds. She is facing a review over campaign finance violations [she paid herself $45,500 from the campaign funds]. This is who we elect to congress now just like they do in Banana Republics.

