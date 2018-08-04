Black Veteran Puts Haddam’s Kneeling Selectwoman to Shame

Selectwoman Melissa Schlag is a member of the Haddam, Connecticut, board of selectmen, or executive body. She takes a knee during the pledge to show her hatred/contempt for President Donald Trump. It’s not well-received by many but she remains undeterred and vowed in a Facebook post to continue doing so as long as he remains in office.

She does have her supporters too of course.

“Where as long as Donald Trump is in the White House and dividing our great nation I will kneel,” Schlag said defiantly.

Schlag is also rejecting the Americans — half the country — who voted for President Trump. She’s rude and disrespectful towards them, towards the military, towards our nation and all it stands for. The Selectwoman is showing this disrespect on the taxpayer’s dime.

While she shows her contempt, some Democrats cheer her on, not all.

In the video below, she says, “This town is fascist and racist”. She apologized for what that is worth. It appears to not be worth much since this was her instinctive response.

Watch:

Melissa Schlag, the Haddam Democratic selectwoman who has been a lightning rod for taking a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance, overheard on video saying “This town is fascist and racist.” Art Linares, the GOP state senator for the town, says she should resign. #ctpolitics pic.twitter.com/7RYanw99ll — Neil Vigdor (@gettinviggy) July 31, 2018

This should not be a partisan issue. For the military, it’s not. Showing disdain for our flag and country is not a way to protest the President, but many Democrats do it anyway. To be honest, Democrats aren’t big fans of the flag or the National Anthem and would like it gone. They keep trying to replace the Anthem with other songs and get it banned before sporting events.

A RED-BLOODED AMERICAN VET TRIES TO EXPLAIN IT TO HER

The woman who called the townsfolk “racists” will have a hard time calling this man a “racist”.

In this next clip, a Black veteran asks the crowd to kneel during the Anthem on their own time. Is he a “racist” too?

This all-American hero absolutely blasts her behavior. She still doesn’t get it unfortunately. He served his country bravely, and she thinks showing disrespect and contempt is courageous. What a confused woman.

Definitely watch this:

Black veteran slams Democrat councilwoman Melissa Schlag after she was filmed kneeling during national anthem. pic.twitter.com/0hDkAJcsRh — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) August 3, 2018

Another veteran explains in this clip:

There are many who hope she gets fired. Others just want her to get it.

These townsfolk placed flags in protest. Very cool!

Patriots gathered in Haddam Ct to place American Flags 🇺🇸 in response to council woman Melissa Schlag kneeling for the pledge of allegiance twice! She’s called her towns people ‘fascist and racist’ & says she’s not sorry to our Brave Veterans! Fire her! pic.twitter.com/ro2fmIzfr7 — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) August 2, 2018