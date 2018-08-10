Blacks, Hispanics Doing Great in the Job Market, The Media Wants It Kept Quiet

Contributor James Soviero

Black unemployment is at a historic low, the lowest in 45 years, since the data was first tracked.

Trump regulation-cutting and tax reform, has created the best employment prospects for African-Americans in history, the Associated Press reported in January. Since then, the unemployment has improved from 6.8 percent to 6.6 percent. Black unemployment has never before fallen below 7 percent.

Black Americans are finally gaining ground in the job market. Nearly 58 percent of blacks are working, only 3 percentage points behind whites. It’s the best it’s been.

Bloomberg announced the good news last December but the article was a downer. They want the readers to know it might not last. Bloomberg didn’t give President Trump any credit either. The outlet also delved into how much better whites have it economically — allegedly.

NPR also trashed the idea with a sword of Damocles perspective.

Guess what, it’s not only lasted, it’s improved.

Most articles in the lousy media talk about racism in hiring and they are predicting doom. The Washington Post yesterday admitted black unemployment is down but they want you to know black women still don’t get equal pay and the system is racist.

Since the doomsayers predicted the inevitable fall, Black unemployment has only gotten better.

The good news the media hates is blacks are doing very well and we only have reason to believe it will get better. That didn’t happen under Barack Obama or George Bush.

Hispanic unemployment also hit a new record. The unemployment rate for Hispanic or Latino workers fell to 4.5 percent in the month of July, lower than the previous record of 4.6 percent that was set just the month before.

While unemployment among minorities has gotten better since 2011, it’s never been like this.