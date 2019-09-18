Blasey Ford’s Friends Threatened to Smear Her Reluctant ‘Witness’

The two NY Times reporters who tried to smear Justice Kavanaugh with a tale about sexual assault with no evidence whatsoever could have reported another story they uncovered, but chose not to do so. What they discovered is Christine Blasey Ford’s high school friends pressured and even threatened her ‘witness,’ Leland Keyser to substantiate Blasey’s story.

Keyser didn’t find Blasey’s story believable and yet she was named as Blasey’s witness. Then she was threatened with a smear campaign if she didn’t support Blasey’s absurd story.

Blasey said her school chum Leland Keyser was at the party where she was allegedly assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh.

Blasey placed Keyser, one of her closest high school friends, at the house party where Kavanaugh supposedly attacked her in the summer of 1982.

Keyser was not a witness and doesn’t even believe the story.

“It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have her leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home,” Keyser told New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. “I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.”

“Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense,” Keyser said elsewhere. Pogrebin and Kelly’s book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation” will appear Tuesday.

Keyser also said she was threatened.

CBS reporter Jan Crawford tweeted, “We report tonight the real bombshell: Christine Ford’s close HS friend (who Ford says was at the party when Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her) said Ford’s story is not believable and told the FBI Ford’s allies pressured her, threatened her with a smear campaign to say otherwise.”

THEY WERE GOING TO SMEAR HER PUBLICLY

The Federalist detailed the smear campaign.

Mutual friends tried to get Ms. Keyser to change her testimony to support Blasey and they were “frustrated” with her. They wanted her to substantiate Blasey’s testimony “even if she could not corroborate Blasey’s more specific memories.”

A group text was formed and one man on the text suggested they would defame her as an addict. Ms. Keyser is a recovered addict and these so-called friends, Cheryl Amitay and Lulu Gonella know that.

Amitay answered, “Leland is a major stumbling block.” She didn’t want Leland to make anything up, just say she was in similar situations with Blasey that summer. [That would have been making stuff up]

“I was told behind the scenes that certain things could be spread about me if I didn’t comply,” Keyser told the reporters.

That wasn’t the only time she said she was pressured.

Last October, a friend of Blasey’s Monica McLean, a former FBI agent also tried to pressure her into substantiating Blasey’s story, Ms. Keyser said.

The reporters who authored the book and the article, Pogrebin and Kelly, could have told this story but they chose to smear Justice Kavanaugh with an incident without a victim instead.