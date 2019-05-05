Bleach Bit Hillary says AG Barr & President Trump obstructed justice

Nancy Pelosi wants Democrats to pander to centrist Americans to win in 2020 since that’s how they won in 2018. She wants the impeachment chatter to stop.

“Own the center-left, own the mainstream,” Pelosi told the New York Times.

Democrats will lie and pretend they are center-left, hiding what they are, while the President says exactly what he wants to do and does his best to fulfill his promises.

TRUMP WILL CHALLENGE THE ELECTION, PELOSI SAYS

Pelosi says this is the only way to beat Trump because otherwise, she claims he’ll challenge the results of the 2020 election if he loses by a narrow margin and not by “an overwhelming defeat.”

“If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election.

“He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races. He would say, ‘You can’t seat these people.’”

HILLARY DOESN’T ACCEPT THE ELECTION RESULTS

That is very ironic, since true-to-form, Hillary Clinton told an adoring deep blue Seattle audience that the election was stolen from her, poisoning their minds.

In response to a question about 2020 from Ted Danson at Wamu Stadium, Hillary said that “you can run the best campaign,” and “still have the election stolen from you.”

That is the Democrats way of winning even when they lose.

BLEACH BIT HILLARY SAYS BILL BARR OBSTRUCTED JUSTICE

Bleach Bit, hammer those hard drives Hillary also blasted Attorney General Bill Barr and Donald Trump for obstruction.

When she deleted tens of thousands of emails from a private server, she claimed there was nothing to see.

When Attorney General Barr releases a 488-page special counsel report he doesn’t have to release, with light redactions, it’s a cover up!

WATCH: Hillary Clinton slams Trump, Barr over ‘obstruction’ pic.twitter.com/jBSYjr3t5v — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 5, 2019

HILLARY LIES ABOUT THE 4-PAGE REVIEW

She claims Mueller was “very concerned even disturbed” over the four-page letter that Barr sent that “mischaracterized the substance of the report.”

The Truth

The truth is, prior to the release of the 4-page review, Barr offered Mueller an opportunity to submit changes and comments but he declined.

Barr spoke with him by phone and Mueller said he believed the Barr letter was accurate.

Mueller also left Barr’s team the job of redacting the report which delayed the release.

Barr actually went beyond the law and overrode normal Justice Department procedures to release the full Mueller report to the public with few redactions.

Democrats want to discredit AG Barr to obstruct his investigations of their buddies.

Hillary Clinton says Robert Mueller must have been ‘very concerned, even disturbed, when he saw the four-page letter that Attorney General Barr sent that mischaracterized the substance of the report’ pic.twitter.com/xRifkkyO8p — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 4, 2019

THE CLINTONS ARE JUST NOT THAT POPULAR

Even in a deep blue city, the stadium was half full and tickets went to under $10.

Floor seats for Bill & Hillary Clinton are being sold for under $10 right now on Stubhub. They seriously should have had #BlackPink open for them. pic.twitter.com/hyI8PyA7KB — tony pierce (@busblog) May 4, 2019

She loves to claim the election was stolen. Maybe she thinks that would make her a viable candidate in 2020.

“You can run the best campaign, you can be the person who gets the nomination, but unless we know how to protect our election … you could lose.” — Hillary Clinton, fmr. 2016 presidential candidate, shares advice she gives 2020 presidential candidates. pic.twitter.com/nmfcupUZJr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 2, 2019