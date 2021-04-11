BLM blames police for the death of 13-year-old, a death caused by his friend









Irrational Black Lives Matter communists are protesting the death of a 13-year-old Mexican child. They are falsely claiming it was the fault of the police. It actually was the fault of his companion.

Last weekend, 34 people were shot in gun violence, and eight were killed over gang violence, not gun violence, gang violence. BLM does NOT care. You will never see them marching for that cause. Their only goals are to destroy the police, the nuclear family, and this country while raking in money.

The child who died only died because the young man accompanying him decided to shoot off his gun on a city street.

A man who fired a gun as he stood next to 13-year-old Adam Toledo on a street corner caused the fatal shooting by Chicago police. That is according to Cook County prosecutors in court Saturday.

Ruben Roman, 21, was charged with felonies including child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was arrested Friday. Judge Susana Ortiz ordered him held on $150,000 bond. He will need to post $15,000 to be released on an ankle bracelet pending trial.

That gun matched the spent cartridge casings that were found in the area where Roman was firing, prosecutors said.

“If the defendant does not bring the 13-year-old with him, if he doesn’t bring his gun with him while on gun offender probation. If he doesn’t shoot that gun seven to eight times on a city street with (Toledo) standing in arm’s length of him while he’s firing those shots … none of it would have happened,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court.

Traffic briefly blocked in Logan Square as protesters made their way through Chicago tonight #Chicago #ChicagoProtest #AdamToledo pic.twitter.com/1kDEmCPvRr — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 3, 2021

These people are revolutionaries by any other name exploiting a traumatized family for a payday.

“Our movement is intersectional and multi racial Rest in Piece Adam Toledo” — Lift The Ban Coalition (@LTBcoalition) April 10, 2021

