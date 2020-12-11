BLM founder was an observer for Venezuela’s Smartmatic election

As first reported by The National Pulse, Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi served as an observer for Venezuela’s Smartmatic election in 2015. She did it on behalf of an organization that enabled the country’s adoption of Smartmatic systems — the Consejo Nacional Electoral.

She helped oversee the country’s parliamentary elections in 2015.

The Venezuela election was one of many conducted with Smartmatic machines, as the country has depended on the voting company for over a decade despite errors and fraud.

Great day observing 6 polling sites in Venezuela. calm & seamless process. it was beautiful 2 see everyday ppl engaged throughout the day. — Opal Tometi 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@opalayo) December 6, 2015

Looking fwd to witnessing citizen verification process of #Venezuela vote. pic.twitter.com/kJOLfOwEJY — Opal Tometi 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@opalayo) December 6, 2015

THE COMMUNISTS AMONG US

Vincent Maduro, dictator of Venezuela, has stated openly that he is all about raining revolution and mayhem on the U.S. He wants to destroy the United States and is believed to be behind some of the massive illegal immigration into the United States. The Cuba-loving dictator appears to be partnering with Black Lives Matter or at least has ties to one of its co-founders.

Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization using race as a weapon to force their agenda through, much as Maoists did. Their policy paper appears to be missing, but here are their six demands:

End the war on black people. Reparations for past and continuing harms. Divestment from the institutions that criminalize, cage and harm black people; and investment in the education, health, and safety of black people. Economic justice for all and a reconstruction of the economy to ensure our communities have collective ownership, not merely access. Community control of the laws, institutions, and policies that most impact us. Independent black political power and Black self-determination in all areas of society.

And now we have Americans bowing down to them or kneeling.