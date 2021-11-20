BLM March in Brooklyn: “Every City, Every Town, Burn the Precinct to the Ground”, Looting Begins in Chicago

















Deranged cretins of Black Lives Matter (communist-anarchists) are marching in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center in a ‘mostly peaceful protest’ chanting, “EVERY CITY, EVERY TOWN, BURN THE PRECINCT TO THE GROUND” after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

There are Palestinian flags, communist signs — the usual crowd. Eric Adams, the Mayor-Elect, could earn some credit if he’d come out and say de Blasio incited this turmoil. Unfortunately, he disagrees with the jury.

The cretins started looting in Chicago but they are “mostly peaceful.”

Reports of a group of looters that just hit a Neiman Marcus luxury store in Chicago, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/0zF6fGuxvz — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) November 20, 2021

Crowd outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn protesting Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/JVldqPFc1I — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) November 20, 2021

BLM protesters gather outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to protest the NOT GUILTY verdict of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. 🎥: @LeeroyPress pic.twitter.com/oK7g4JWq9z — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) November 20, 2021

HAPPENING: BLM takes to the streets in Brooklyn NY chanting “EVERY CITY EVERY TOWN, BURN THE PRECINCT TO THE GROUND” after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/EiZubh0i2w — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 20, 2021

Peaceful protest of the Rittenhouse verdict in Brooklyn tonight. pic.twitter.com/Awn3jDOjK8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 20, 2021

Crowds begin marching through Downtown Brooklyn protesting the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ka6CCc4Gna — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) November 20, 2021

#BlackLivesMatter take the streets of Brooklyn NY in response of the #KyleRittennhouse case and chant ” SAY HIS NAME, JACOB BLAKE ” pic.twitter.com/jjGkA1ve0z — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) November 20, 2021

Say his name, Jacob Blake [a criminal who raped his girlfriend and tried to kidnap his child and drive away inebriated. He refused to drop his knife and resisted arrest. He was reaching for his weapon when shot. The police were cleared.]

