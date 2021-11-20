BLM March in Brooklyn: “Every City, Every Town, Burn the Precinct to the Ground”, Looting Begins in Chicago

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Deranged cretins of Black Lives Matter (communist-anarchists) are marching in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center in a ‘mostly peaceful protest’ chanting, “EVERY CITY, EVERY TOWN, BURN THE PRECINCT TO THE GROUND” after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

There are Palestinian flags, communist signs — the usual crowd. Eric Adams, the Mayor-Elect, could earn some credit if he’d come out and say de Blasio incited this turmoil. Unfortunately, he disagrees with the jury.

The cretins started looting in Chicago but they are “mostly peaceful.”

Say his name, Jacob Blake [a criminal who raped his girlfriend and tried to kidnap his child and drive away inebriated. He refused to drop his knife and resisted arrest. He was reaching for his weapon when shot. The police were cleared.]


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  3. Undocumented reparations for the comrades of the Long March to burn it all down by any means necessary.
    To each according to his brick/Molotov throwing and loot carrying abilities, forward, yes we can!
    How can anyone get out and burn it all down in evil racist America as they are held down by the man.
    Oh wait…Lefty is the man now. (sad trombone)

Leave a Reply