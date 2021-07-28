BLM Plaza made permanent in our nation’s capital, Cuba Libre mural removed

















Black Lives Matter Plaza will become permanent in our nation’s capital. BLM, a violent communist movement funded by an America-hating communist, Georg Soros, will define the capital.

Construction is underway to turn Black Lives Matter Plaza into a permanent installation in DC. Crews are out along 16th Street redoing the road, with plans to have 2 lanes of traffic, a pedestrian lane & new mural. Roadwork is slated to go through October #BLMPlaza #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/jL7Dg0OQYG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 27, 2021

As BLM becomes permanent, Mayor Bowser is removing the “Cuba Libre” mural in front of the Cuban Embassy.

Mayor Bowser, who is orchestrating this, is a Castro admirer.

In 2016, Bowser praised Cuba’s government, led by Raul Castro at the time, for its literacy and graduation rates.

“Given Cuba’s emphasis on a strong education, I know there’s a lot we can learn from each other,” Bowser said after visiting the University of Havana. “The District will continue to draw on best practices from around the globe as we close the achievement gap and prepare the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Bowser also complimented Cuba’s health care system saying, “No matter your background or economic status, everyone has the right to quality health care – and it’s encouraging to see that Cuba has made that a top priority.”

All of that is utter nonsense, of course.

Bowser is an inept communist. DC is a crime-ridden hellhole and Democrats have made it so.

Recently, BLM trashed the Cubans protesting under the totalitarian regime. They don’t want freedom, they want enslavement.

