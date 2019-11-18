Bloomberg apologizes for the ‘stop and frisk’ he defended last year

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not polling well with Blacks, partly over the stop and frisk policies employed by the NYPD. Bloomberg was an avid supporter and continued it after former Mayor Giuliani started it. He was sued over it as racial profiling.

In terms of effectiveness, some believe it was probably one of the few gun control proposals that worked. It got the guns off the streets. A court case, however, found it targeted minorities and was ineffective.

BEGGING FOR THEIR VOTES

Bloomberg is desperately trying to win over Blacks with an apology for ‘stop and frisk,’ but they won’t vote for him anyway. An apology won’t work.

“I was wrong,” Bloomberg said at the Christian Cultural Center, a black megachurch in Brooklyn, according to the Times. “And I am sorry.”

The Hill reported that he said his support of the policy caused an “erosion of trust” and added that he hoped he could “earn it back.” The former mayor maintained he was focused on “saving lives,” and didn’t realize the impacts of the policing method on black and Latino communities, according to the Times.

“I got something important really wrong. I didn’t understand back then the full impact that stops were having on the black and Latino communities. I was totally focused on saving lives — but as we know: good intentions aren’t good enough,” he added, the newspaper noted.

Watch:

Michael Bloomberg apologizes for ‘stop-and-frisk’: “I was wrong, and I’m sorry.” https://t.co/wTrwFK8exS pic.twitter.com/6FqjVpLZJO — The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2019

DE BLASIO SAYS ‘PEOPLE AREN’T THAT STUPID’

Mayor de Blasio said, “people aren’t that stupid” that they will fall for his apology.

“I’m looking at that and I just have to say, people aren’t stupid. They can figure out if someone is honestly addressing an issue or whether they’re acting out of convenience,” de Blasio said.

“But to wait six whole years and only when it is a matter of need, I think that raises eyebrows,” de Blasio also said. “This is a death bed conversion,”

The Washington Post reminds us that Bloomberg was defending the policy less than a year ago. It was one of his favorite policies and he fought efforts to stop it in court. The Post also states that he must develop a plan to help correct and reverse those law enforcement policies that continue to negatively affect black and Latino communities.

Maybe people will fall for that.