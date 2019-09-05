Bloomberg corrects their story sliming an innocent Trump official

We wrote about the story in Bloomberg Law by Ben Penn trashing a Trump official in the Labor Department for so-called anti-Semitic tropes in 2016. The comments by the Trump official were SARCASTIC and aimed at an anti-Semite.

They were the opposite of anti-Semitic. The official Leif Olson was mocking a man labeled a white supremacist — Paul Nehlen.

There is no way to take his comments as anything but sarcastic, however, Penn decided to write the story, mischaracterizing them as anti-Jewish. Mr. Olson was kicked off the labor committee and Penn gloated that the President had one less person on his deregulation committee.

That took place on the 3rd and finally, today, Doomberg’s fake news site, Bloomberg, corrected the story. And Mr. Olson got his job back.

The deceitful story was so glaringly wrong that left-wing and right-leaning journalists bashed Penn. To further demonstrate his poor character, Penn acted as if he did nothing wrong in response.

It was a travesty. They smeared Olson just to smear him because they didn’t like his politics.

BLOOMBERG REVISED THE STORY

The Hill reported that Bloomberg Law has revised the story that prompted Olson to temporarily resign after the outlet characterized Facebook posts as “anti-Semitic” that the official wrote sarcastically.

The original article, posted under the headline “Trump Labor Aide Quits After Anti-Semitic Facebook Posts Surface,” drew pushback from figures on the left and right who said the remarks highlighted were clearly sarcastic.

“In light of the subsequent events, we removed ‘Anti-Semitic’ from the headline and clarified Olson’s reference to those tropes,” reads an addendum to the story about Labor Department official Leif Olson.

Clarified??? Seriously???

Bloomberg didn’t even make Penn apologize or rewrite the story. They covered for him and had another reporter write the corrected story.

Bloomberg only did this under pressure and shame on the Labor Department for acting in haste.

They reinstated Olson:

“Following a thorough reexamination of the available information and upon reflection, the Department has concluded that Mr. Olson has satisfactorily explained the tone of the content of his sarcastic social media posts and will return to his position in the Wage and Hour Division,” the department said in a statement.

How stupid are these people???

SOME OF THE PRESSURE THAT LED BLOOMBERG TO TAKE IT BACK

If Ben Penn getting someone fired for something they never did doesn’t warrant him being fired from Bloomberg, journalism is dead. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 3, 2019

It doesn’t get much more dishonest than this. @BecketAdams https://t.co/AgTWnttZmO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 3, 2019

Bloomberg’s Ben Penn @benjaminpenn has a history of public bigotry against supporters of religious liberty, which he keeps framing falsely as nefarious. He also was upset that Olson supports the First Amendment’s religious liberty protections. This is an interesting pattern. https://t.co/pTVH3vBCS6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 3, 2019