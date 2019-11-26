Bloomberg orders his news organization to probe Trump, but no Dem candidates

Bloomberg News ordered his staff of thousands of journalists to not conduct investigative reporting on any of the Democratic presidential candidates, the outlet’s editor-in-chief announced Sunday.

The announcement by John Micklethwait followed Michael Bloomberg‘s official campaign launch Sunday. “We will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and his foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries,” editor-in-chief John Micklethwait wrote in a note to staffers.

“If other credible journalistic institutions publish investigative work on Mike or the other Democratic candidates, we will either publish those articles in full or summarize them for our readers — and we will not hide them.”

However, Micklethwait said Bloomberg “News” must continue to investigate President Trump.

Martha MacCallum seemed surprised during an interview with Lara Trump last night on The Story.

“I find this fascinating,” MacCallum said. “The fact that this ‘news’ organization is saying that they are not going to investigate Bloomberg or any of the Democrat candidates, but they will investigate President Trump just says, ‘We are completely on one side.’”

She continued: “I don’t know how you can be a ‘news’ organization that way. We have a news division and we try to be very fair. Mike Bloomberg should be saying, ‘Cover me. Cover everybody. Do your job!’ Why isn’t he saying that?”

This is who the 77-year-old former mayor is at heart.

LARA LOGAN TALKS ABOUT BIAS IN THE MEDIA

Lara Logan, a former ’60 Minutes’ journalist, is now an independent reporter who has recently produced a series for Sinclair Broadcasting and has a docuseries coming up on Fox Nation in January.

Over the past year, Mrs. Logan has given interviews discussing the corruption of journalism.

Transcript

“I’m 47 now and I’ve been a journalist since I was 17,” Mrs. Logan says. “The media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just in the U.S.”

“But in this country, 85 percent of journalists are registered Democrats [it’s higher now]. So that’s just a fact. Most journalists are left or liberal or Democrat, or whatever word you want to give it.”

“[Given this fact] How do you know you’re being lied to?,” the former CBS investigative reporter asked. “How do you know you’re being manipulated? How do you know there’s something not right with the coverage when they simplify it all, and there’s no gray? It’s all one way.”

“For example, all the coverage on Trump all the time is negative. That tells you that distortion of the way things go in real life. Because although the media has always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense or at least the effort to be objective today.”

