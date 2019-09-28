Bloomberg says Xi’s not a dictator — Red China listens to the people

As mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg banned super-sized Big Gulps, baby formula in hospitals for new mothers, extra large popcorn in movie theaters. One of his initiatives was to ban salt and sugary drinks in restaurants, concessions, and other eateries. He is one of the biggest funders of gun grabbers in the United States. It’s not surprising to hear him come out in support of Red China.

Michael Bloomberg told Firing Line host Margaret Hoover that Chinese president Xi Jinping is “not a dictator” and, according to him, the Chinese Communist Party listens to its constituents.

That must be when they’re not forcing them into gulags.

The former New York City mayor just announced an economic forum in Beijing this November, and he’s a fan of Red China. Bloomberg seems to think they’re doing a lot about pollution [as they build coal plants every month].

Bloomberg told Firing Line that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents and secure his political future. They listen to the people, he insists.

Bloomberg strongly defended China’s ruling communist regime citing its handling of pollution and environmental policy, claiming that it is responding to the needs of citizens.

The billionaire is saying this as months of violent protest in Hong Kong continue and Chinese Muslims are oppressed. More than 800,000 Muslims are imprisoned in China for their beliefs and the international community is crying out over the injustice.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” Bloomberg said. “When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents, or he’s not going to survive.”

“He’s not a dictator?” Hoover asked. “He doesn’t have a vote, he doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters. Is the check on him just a revolution?”

“No, he has a constituency to answer to,” Bloomberg responded. “You’re not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people.”

What would the people fight with Mike? They don’t have guns and they are watched constantly. They rely on social credits now for their freedoms. Fear has beaten them down.