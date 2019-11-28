Bloomberg wants to soak people without a lot of money

NANNY BLOOMBERG

Known as the nanny mayor of New York City for his attempts to control what New Yorkers eat, use to protect themselves, and drive, former mayor Mike Bloomberg also loves taxes, especially for the poor.

As mayor, Bloomberg went after guns, peoples’ Big Gulps, their Big Popcorns in movie theaters, the baby formula in hospitals, salt, sugar, you name it.

Bloomberg, some say, is fascistic and arrogant. He thinks he knows best what you should do, eat, and pay for. For example, he thinks it’s a great idea to tax those who don’t have a lot of money. His point — think of the impact it can have — keeping them from a soda or a cake.

“Some people say, well, taxes are regressive. But in this case, yes, they are. That’s the good thing about them because the problem is in people that don’t have a lot of money. And so, higher taxes should have a bigger impact on their behavior and how they deal with themselves.”

He wants to soak the poor to control them.