Bloomberg’s campaign launch is the bomb

Bloomberg is not a moderate but likes to sell himself as one and that makes him dangerous. He began his boring campaign this week in a coffee shop in now-deep blue Virginia. He is taking credit for turning Virginia blue.

Mr. Bloomberg did pour a lot of money into Virginia. He’s bent on taking guns away from legal gun owners, along with their Big Gulps, large popcorn in movie theaters, sugar, salt, and on and on.

His campaign launch is the bomb and we mean that in the most negative sense possible.

Orders a decaf coffee….at a coffee shop. 😒#Bloomberg https://t.co/S5bDGDczeT — and the livin’s easy (@madamyez) November 25, 2019

Nanny Bloomberg’s campaign launch was a bore.

WATCH LIVE: Bloomberg makes Virginia campaign stop after announcing 2020 run https://t.co/zkMFvDJmOH — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 25, 2019

This is what the 77-year-old said earlier this year [As an aside, whoever he selects as VP could end up as President]:

Mike Bloomberg said earlier this year that he decided not to run for president because he’s too old and would have to renounce all his prior views in order to win the Democratic nomination pic.twitter.com/zV83zTthW1 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 26, 2019

The media covered the coffee event and a CNN reporter posted photos.

This is what happens when a newly minted presidential candidate makes their first official camapgin event a coffee stop. Former NY Mayor Mike Bloomberg expected at d’egg in Norfolk, Virginia shortly. pic.twitter.com/AN8qaex5Ua — Dan Merica (@merica) November 25, 2019

The Daily Beast reporter thinks his campaign is over.

And so it ends. https://t.co/OfzOnRzvzA — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 25, 2019

It was a small crowd, but don’t write him off.

NANNY BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg really is fascistic and, some say, arrogant. He knows best. For example, he thinks it’s a great idea to tax those who don’t have a lot of money. His point — think of the impact it can have — keeping them from a soda or a cake.

“Some people say, well, taxes are regressive. But in this case, yes, they are. That’s the good thing about them because the problem is in people that don’t have a lot of money. And so, higher taxes should have a bigger impact on their behavior and how they deal with themselves.”