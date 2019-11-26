Bloomberg’s campaign launch is the bomb

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Bloomberg is not a moderate but likes to sell himself as one and that makes him dangerous. He began his boring campaign this week in a coffee shop in now-deep blue Virginia. He is taking credit for turning Virginia blue.

Mr. Bloomberg did pour a lot of money into Virginia. He’s bent on taking guns away from legal gun owners, along with their Big Gulps, large popcorn in movie theaters, sugar, salt, and on and on.

His campaign launch is the bomb and we mean that in the most negative sense possible.

Nanny Bloomberg’s campaign launch was a bore.

This is what the 77-year-old said earlier this year [As an aside, whoever he selects as VP could end up as President]:

The media covered the coffee event and a CNN reporter posted photos.

The Daily Beast reporter thinks his campaign is over.

It was a small crowd, but don’t write him off.

NANNY BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg really is fascistic and, some say, arrogant. He knows best. For example, he thinks it’s a great idea to tax those who don’t have a lot of money. His point — think of the impact it can have — keeping them from a soda or a cake.

“Some people say, well, taxes are regressive. But in this case, yes, they are. That’s the good thing about them because the problem is in people that don’t have a lot of money. And so, higher taxes should have a bigger impact on their behavior and how they deal with themselves.”

