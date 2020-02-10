Bloomberg’s immigration plan — investigate ICE, amnesty to millions, invite illegals in

Mini Michael Bloomberg unveiled his immigration plan, and it calls for investigating ICE and eliminating all of President Trump’s effective policies at the border.

Can you imagine the ICE agents, who are just trying to do their job, having to worry about this lunatic looking for something to hold against them?

In a 10-page document, Bloomberg proposed a path to citizenship for the millions of illegal aliens in the country. He will safeguard protections for beneficiaries of programs Trump has sought to end — DACA and DAPA. He will also overhaul immigration enforcement and border agencies and put a moratorium on border wall construction.

One of the programs he will eliminate is the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program — it’s working very well.

The former New York City mayor also hopes to remove per-country caps on family-based visas and set the refugee resettlement number at 125,000. In other words, he will flood the country with foreigners. Bloomberg would also end the Trump administration’s travel ban. He called it “un-American” and “discriminatory.”

It’s the opposite.

Mini is anti-ICE and will have them investigated, looking for abuses.

Bloomberg has been rising quickly in the polls because he has one big donor — himself. He’s buying his way to improved poll numbers. He literally has no following and no donors.

The media is trying to paint mini as moderate because he hasn’t called for an end to deportations and de-criminalizing illegal border crossings — yet.