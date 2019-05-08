Bolshevik Nancy says the President is “becoming self-impeachable”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that President Trump is “becoming self-impeachable” because he is finally blocking House Democrats’ numerous subpoenas. He’s just fighting back after two-years of 24/7 assaults by the Communistas of the Democrat Party. They had their two-year coup and now “it’s over,” as Leader McConnell said.

Nancy made her comments while speaking at a Washington Post Live event on Wednesday.

The Washington Post’s Robert Costa asked Pelosi about the White House using executive privilege to block Congress from interviewing former White House Counsel Don McGahn. He wanted to know whether Congress can hold McGahn in contempt for refusing Congressional demands.

“Well, we don’t know if he has yet,” Pelosi said.

Actually, we do. He’s not going to attend their witch trial.

Pelosi said that Trump is “goading” House Democrats into impeaching him. She has said that before.

“The point is that every single day, whether it’s obstruction, obstruction, obstruction — obstruction of having people come to the table with facts, ignoring subpoenas … every single day, the president is making a case — he’s becoming self-impeachable, in terms of some of the things that he is doing,” Pelosi said.

What does that mean? “Self-impeachable?” It would be nice if she’d explain. She likely means he’s impeaching himself by defending himself and fighting back.

We say it’s about time he did.

As far as obstruction, Democrats are doing that. They are starting as much trouble as they can to keep the administrative from uncovering what they have been up to for the past two or three years or more.

Nancy Pelosi: President Donald Trump is “becoming self-impeachable” pic.twitter.com/XuQ2HNh0Ws — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 8, 2019