Bombing again! Biden talks gay waiters, hoodies, and gangbangers

Former Vice President Joe Biden can’t seem to win over the Progressive/Socialists in his party, hard as he may try. He definitely doesn’t have the PC thing down.

He spoke at a fundraiser hosted by a Seattle gay rights leader, Roger Nyhus, suggesting that mocking a “gay waiter” was okay just five years ago. The wealthy donors were irate.

His point was we’ve come a long way baby, but ended up being jeered by the donors in the room, according to the Washington Examiner.

He said that a person who was allowed to mock the gay waiter five years ago wouldn’t be invited back today.

“Not in Seattle!” someone in the crowd said, in response to Biden’s claim that making fun of gay people would have been tolerated.

It’s never really been okay to mock “gay waiters.”

He has given the speech before, but it’s of no value. He should can it because it makes him sound bigotted to the LGBT crowd.

“If you were at a fancy restaurant in Washington 5, 6 years ago, at an important business meeting, and a gay or a lesbian waiter came up, or transgender, spoke with a lisp ..”

— Joe Biden 9/15/2018

(related to @ddiamond report in today’s @playbookplus @dlippman @blakehounshell ) pic.twitter.com/z28DVlPTrG — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 30, 2019

The paper added that much of his speech was “indecipherable due to the fact that he spoke so softly.”

HE’S NOT AN OLD FOSSIL

Earlier in the day, he insisted he’s not old.

“I know I get criticized, ‘Biden says he can bring the country together.’ Well, guess what, I refuse to accept — ‘He’s the old guy.’ I refuse to accept the status quo,” he told donors earlier in the day at a Silicon Valley fundraiser. “That kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger,” Biden said while speaking at Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition facility.

The words ‘hoodie’ and ‘gangbanger’ are not allowed in PC land and he’s giving his primary opponents more fodder.

Booker tweeted a critique of Biden for the remark, suggesting the term “gangbanger” was racially insensitive.

The Progressives are perennially offended, but it isn’t a sensitive thing to say, that’s true.

“This isn’t about a hoodie. It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place,” Booker tweeted. “Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way.”

Joe Biden: “We’ve got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/67HFGjPON8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2019

The Progressives and their media don’t want Biden. They want to take him out and he keeps throwing them more meat.