BOMBSHELL Documentary Drop, “Never Again is Now Global”

There is a most interesting Jewish woman who is also a Holocaust survivor who has been going viral on the Internet now for many years. Vera Sharav, a prominent human rights advocate, has just produced a powerful documentary, “Never Again is Now Global.” Her documentary features personal stories from fellow survivors and their descendants about the Nazi inhumane policies that led to the Holocaust while drawing parallels to the global Covid policies of today. Many crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Nazis involved using public health policies as a cover for their true agenda.

“Never Again Is Now Global” is offered in a five-part documentary series highlighting the parallels between Nazi Germany and global pandemic policies perpetrated by the World Health Organization (WHO). It first premiered on CHD.TV but is now available to view for free online.

Children’s Health Defense is chaired by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has just announced his intention to run to be our next president in 2024. He has been falsely labeled an anti-vaxer by the mainstream news media without the benefit of any real interviews about his positions and policies related to protecting our future, and our children.

Sharav founded The Alliance for Human Research Protection as a human rights activist. She both produced the film and directed it. Each one-hour episode focuses on testimonies by fellow Holocaust survivors and their descendants who discuss comparisons between the early repressive stages of the Nazi regime that culminated in the Holocaust and current-day global COVID-19 policies.

Individuals featured in the series highlight Nazi manipulations from 75 years ago to today. Some include the suspension of freedoms, imposition of lockdowns, coerced medical procedures, government mandates, and identity passports, similar to modern-day tyrannical constraints on citizens worldwide.

Vera Saharav maintains the solution to winning this global battle relates to critical, independent thinking that leads people to disobey criminal government mandates, being mindful that one’s rights and freedoms come from God alone and not from the government. She advocates bringing the “Covid criminals” to justice as examples for others to go after them.

Sharav has made many public appearances, but one of her most interesting was her most recent with Eric Metaxas on TBN.

To give you a hint, she concludes with this observation, “Once you go along with deferring to authority, you’re in big trouble because they do not have your best interest in mind. They can do a lot of harm, and they do… Public health (policies) has done much more harm than any number of doctors. A doctor may be incompetent and may make mistakes, but how many people will they harm? Very few. But public health? With one swoop policy, you can kill hundreds of thousands!”

She backs up her position by mentioning a quote from Albert Einstein, “A foolish faith in authority is the worst enemy of truth.”

OPINION:

Two of the most interesting observations Sharav makes in her interview by Metaxas in his TBN interview was how she was captured as a young Jewish child in Romania and then held in a Nazi Concentration camp in Ukraine. This was significant to me because it has been said Ukraine has remained largely Nazi-controlled since the end of WW II. When Russian President Vladimir Putin opted to invade Ukraine last year, our legacy news media was negligent in reporting an essential fact related to this story. America was said to have something in the realm of 18 bioweapons labs put there during the Obama Administration researching things like gain-of-function Covid-19. Putin said this mission was simple: “The de-Nazification of Ukraine.”

If that doesn’t put a different light on Putin and this war, the following little factoid should.

Sharav makes an astute observation when she says, “The functionaries, those who go along to get along, that is the worst betrayal of us, of humanity.”

