Bombshell! Google’s Plan to Prevent Another Donald Trump — Ever

An insider is blowing the whistle on Google and revealed the company’ plans to prevent a “Trump situation” from ever happening again.

The insider said, Google “is bent on never letting somebody like Donald Trump come to power again.”

He said that one Google executive says they don’t want the company broken up because “smaller companies don’t have the resources” to “prevent the next Trump situation.”

The Google chief of responsible innovation says Elizabeth Warren is “misguided” on “breaking up Google.”

Google’s agenda is always present no matter what people search for thanks to their algorithm unfairness.

The insider also said PragerU and Dave Rubin content is suppressed. They were targeted as “right wing.”

When they talk about fairness, they only want fairness for the left.