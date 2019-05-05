Bombshell! Mueller & His Angry Democrats Might Have Lied in the Report

Robert Mueller and his angry Democrats might have lied about one of the spies involved in the Papadopoulos case. Rep. Devin Nunes says he did.

This month, the New York Times admitted there was at least one additional spy surveilling the Trump campaign, a woman named Azra Turk (alias no doubt). She spied on Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

Another spy, Joseph Mifsud was described as a Russian spy offering Papadopoulos connections in Russia. However, that might not be true. He might have spied on Papadopoulos for the West.

Papadopoulos claims that Hillary Clinton was seen dining with Joseph Mifsud and Italian Secret Service in 2016.

Mifsud ignited the probe allegedly, and, although he was portrayed as a Russian spy, he has a lot of connections to Western intelligence.

Devin Nunes is scrutinizing the findings in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report about Joseph Mifsud.

THE LETTER

In a letter to the State Department, FBI, CIA, and NSA, Nunes presents photographic evidence of Mifsud in close proximity to influential Western political and government officials, Fox News reported. He is requesting information on Mifsud and suspects the FBI or CIA sent Mifsud to spy on Papadopoulos, not Russia. The fact is, Mueller did ignore Mifsud’s ties to Western intelligence in his report.

That brings us to Sunday and Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. She spoke with Devin Nunes who dropped some bombshells.

Nunes accused the Mueller team of lying about Joseph Mifsud. Nunes says Misfud worked with Western operatives. That means Mueller and his team lied in the 448-page report.

Mifsud is suspected of being an FBI trainer and an FBI asset.

JOSEPH MIFSUD VISITED THE US STATE DEPARTMENT IN 2017

According to Nunes, Mifsud visited the State Department in Washington DC in 2017, probably after Trump was inaugurated. This is quite an omission by Robert Mueller and his angry Democrats.

Rep. Nunes said, “We spent $30 million on this as taxpayers and they can’t even tell us who Joseph Mifsud is? So we’re getting to the bottom of this. We believe he has ties to the State Department. Actually, our State Department had him in the United States capital in 2017!”

Nunes did include photographic evidence in his letter to the various executive agencies.

The fact that Robert Mueller and his team painted Joseph Mifsud as a Russian spy appears to be a lie if Nunes’ report is true.