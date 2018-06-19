BOMBSHELL NEWS from Today’s Testimony on Capitol Hill

On Tuesday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified in a joint Congressional hearing to the House Oversight and House Judiciary panels about his review of the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email scandal.
Paul Sperry has been following the hearings and blasting out bombshell news.
Horowitz confirmed that there indeed was an original draft of his 568 page report that was subsequently redlined by the DOJ/FBI higher-ups. It’s imperative that Congress obtain this early version.
Inspector General Horowitz confirmed that he is investigating allegations that FBI officials “edited” agents’ 302 summary reports of interviews with witnesses and suspects in the 2016-2017 investigations (including Gen. Flynn).
Then there’s this: Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed the FBI never named a target or even a subject in the Clinton email probe!
In other words, Clinton and her minions — her top aides — were never under investigation in 2015 or 2016. Hillary Clinton was never the subject of the investigation.
Also from Sperry, IG Horowitz just testified that of the unidentified other pro-Clinton FBI investigators referred for discipline was one of the agents who interviewed Hillary Clinton on July 2, 2016, along with Strzok.
The IG also shot down the media/Democrat talking point. Horowitz testified, “We did NOT find no bias in regard to the October 2016 events.” Strzok’s choice to make pursuing the Russia espionage case a bigger priority than reopening the Clinton espionage case suggested “that was a BIASED decision”
TREY GOWDY COMES OUT SWINGING
House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) was in fighting mode Tuesday in a a joint hearing held by the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees.
Gowdy ripped into Comey in his opening statement, stating, “we can’t survive with a justice system we don’t trust.”
Horowitz stated,“Nobody was listed as a subject of this [Clinton email] investigation at any point in time,” adding this was “surprising”
Watch Trey Gowdy:
The Democrats were in full cover-up mode beginning with Nadler, out of order, harping about “the children” being separated. They “may” think this is a winning issue and “maybe” if it were a week before an election. It’ll be long forgotten by election time.
To begin with, the Hillary debacle didn’t start because of an FBI investigation. It began with FOIA requests that “uncovered” her “email address”. The public basically forced the FBI’s hand in the matter.
There were many of the Democrats that suggested the FBI helped Trump by not making the Russian investigation public. They just may have to walk that back when the totality of information comes out. As we know to date there is enough evidence to consider highly questionable activities on the part of the FBI, State, and Intelligence. If what we know now would have come out then about surveillance on a Presidential campaign no doubt we wouldn’t be here today. There would be no collusion investigation by Congress nor a Mueller investigation. Instead, the investigations would have been on those Agencies. This is how an “insurance policy” helped to prevent the investigation.
I haven’t read the report but apparently, just as Sessions put forth, there are “explanations” by the parties involved that are benign, whether “We will stop it” or Impeachment references and even “Secret Society”. The pervasive vitriol would suggest otherwise. It’s been reported the messages of McCabe are even more explosive which would further contradict the claim this is all overblown. There was a mention in one text about the WFO (Washington Field Office) and no Member bothered to ask why Main Justice was involved rather than the WFO.
The way one Democrat, Johnson (the idiot with Diamond and Silk), brought up about criminal charges against Trump associates and certain Russians. This really confirmed something after today. We can note the Democrats don’t come with all the facts in these statements. It’s not only this case, but others as well whereby Democrats are practicing LawFare in order to go on TV and “claim” justice has been done, so to speak, whereas a trial hasn’t even commenced.
There are definite issues with many of these cases. In Flynn’s case Mueller was “forced” into giving full disclosure, which also applies to the Russian indictments. The Prosecution has been withholding evidence which may cause mistrials all over the place. I suspect Mueller’s team is concerned with his entire investigation being nullified in Federal Court, and, as a result, has a number of his team given Special US Attorney status. They could, conceivably, then take their case into State courts, which may cause an unquenchable firestorm. Judge Ellis seems to be the start of things unraveling.
I believe enough has come out with the possibility of serious crimes being uncovered by top officials in the Obama administration that we NOW have Clapper suggesting Mueller should wrap things up. Brennan has been uncharacteristically quiet of late, and even Hayden seems to becoming unhinged. There are more and more tell tale signs of panic on the part of “Obama’s Team”. Let’s not forget Evelyn Farkas’ spilling of the beans that may have been more illuminative then first imagined. With all the people involved the OIG can do little in getting to the bottom of it all and should be adequate grounds for a new Special “Prosecutor”.