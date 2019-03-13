Bombshell! NY Charges Paul Manafort with 16 Crimes

The NY Times just reported that Paul J. Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been charged in New York with mortgage fraud and sixteen additional state felonies, the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., said Wednesday.

Since it is in New York, it is an effort to make certain he will still face prison time if Mr. Trump pardons him for his federal crimes.

This comes shortly after Mr. Manafort was sentenced to his second federal prison term in two weeks; he now faces a combined sentence of more than seven years for tax and bank fraud and conspiracy in two related cases brought by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III.

Mueller wants the near-70-year-old and sickly Manafort to die in prison.

However, it sounds like he committed the crimes, although New York is very political and revenge-driven. The sentences so far are not unreasonable given the crimes he committed.

The new state charges against Mr. Manafort are contained in a 16-count indictment that alleges a yearlong scheme in which he falsified business records to obtain millions of dollars in loans, Mr. Vance said in a news release after the federal sentencing.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” he said, adding that the investigation by the prosecutors in his office had “yielded serious criminal charges for which the defendant has not been held accountable.”

Other states could indict him as well, including New Jersey and California. He set up fraudulent operations in other states.

Read the Manafort indictment here: