BOMBSHELL! Ohr got a bonus & raise during his illicit work on Spygate

Judicial Watch released documents Friday that came from the U.S. Department of Justice in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showing the removal of Bruce Ohr from the position of Associate Attorney General in 2017.

When he was transferred [demoted?] from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force to International Affairs in 2018, he received a total of $42,520 in performance bonuses. He received them during the Trump/Russia investigation when he was illicitly supplying information from the fired Christopher Steele to the FBI team investigating Trump-Russia.

Ohr’s bonus nearly doubled from $14,520 (received in November 2015) to $28,000 in November 2016.

He even got a raise as he was being transferred! He was allegedly ‘demoted’ over his conflict of interest with Fusion GPS — his wife worked for Fusion GPS on the Trump family and Russia opposition research.

In other words, Ohr was used by the FBI to launder information from Christopher Steele and this sounds like a payoff.

Recently, Judicial Watch obtained information from the DOJ showing a conversation with former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Kathleen Kavalec and Bruce Ohr on the targeting of Donald Trump with Steele dossier material. A Mother Jones [Soros-funded publication] article came up in the discussion and Ohr said, “I really hope we can get something going here.”

Do you believe this crap?

Also, Judicial Watch obtained an email revealing that Nellie Ohr, wife of Bruce Ohr, informed her husband that she was deleting emails sent from his DOJ email account.