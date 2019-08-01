Bombshell Report on the Prosecution Referral of Jim Comey [Video]

According to John Solomon on ‘Hannity’ Wednesday evening, former FBI Director Jim Comey was recommended for prosecution by the Inspector General Michael Horowitz but the Attorney General has declined.

Prosecutors found the IG’s findings compelling but decided not to bring charges because they did not believe they had enough evidence of Comey’s intent to violate the law, according to multiple sources.

Ironically, Comey’s decision not to charge Clinton for violating the Espionage Act for mishandling classified information on her email server mirrors the same rationale that Barr’s DOJ applied in declining prosecution of him: a lack of evidence of intent.

Comey took FBI files, brought them home, and leaked them. He took the files to his home after he was fired which is a violation of the President’s rights.

There are reports that there are more serious charges possibly coming regarding lying and FISA abuse.

There will also be a very damning IG report on Jim Comey.

The more important thing to watch is the ongoing investigation. Comey remains under tight scrutiny over the FISA probe, a more serious crime.

For now, Comey gets off. The case would have been tried in New York, which is very corrupt.