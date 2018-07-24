Bombshell Ruling in 9th Circuit! It’s Constitutional to Openly Carry Guns

A federal appeals court for the 9th Circuit in California has ruled that Americans have a Constitutional right to carry firearms for self-defense outside their home. That puts an end to a district court ruling in Hawaii banning a man from carrying his firearm out in public.

Two of the three judges on the 9th Circuit voted to reverse a decision by the U.S. District Court in Hawaii that said officials did not infringe on the rights of George Young — the plaintiff who was twice denied a permit to carry a gun in public.

“We do not take lightly the problem of gun violence,” Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain wrote in Tuesday’s ruling. “But, for better or for worse, the Second Amendment does protect a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.”

The ruling also said concealed carry is not guaranteed in the Constitution.

Charles Cooke, of National Review put his thoughts on the issue down:

Unless the panel’s decision is reversed en banc, the two decisions will have to be reconciled. When that happens, it seems most likely either that (a) the court will strike down the open carry bans in Hawaii and California, or (b) the court will adopt the argument, presented by the plaintiffs in Peruta, that a state can choose to ban either open or concealed carry, but could not prohibit both.

The 9th Circuit is very left-wing and they only did this because they want the Supreme Court to pick up the case and limit the Second Amendment.