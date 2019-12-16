Bombshell tweets about Ukraine-DNC-Biden corruption with ‘more to come’

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani believes he has the evidence that reveals the truth behind the impeachment. He said there is NO wrongdoing by the President. In a series of tweets, he lays out what can only be described as potentially bombshell evidence.

He promises “more to come” and says these only “touch” the surface.

“After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted.

DNC IS CORRUPT

[One comment about this. According to Donna Brazile, a DNC operative in 2016, the DNC was under the complete control of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and she didn’t like it. It’s in her book.]

Mr. Giuliani said the corruption is extensive and impeachment is part of a cover-up by Democrats. The extortion, bribery, and money laundering goes beyond Biden and shows DNC collusion with Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.

He said you cannot question hard documentary evidence. In this clip, Biden brags about using USAid to threaten Ukraine into firing the top prosecutor.

THEY TRIED TO KILL SHOKIN

He said the documents he has in his possession show money laundering by Burisma and the Biden’s.

Shokin was fired over Biden’s threat and there are medical records showing the top prosecutor Viktor Shokin was poisoned, died twice and was revived.

PERJURY

Documents show that Amb. Yovanovitch perjured herself twice and has been denying visas to witnesses who could testify to all he is attesting about the Biden’s and collusion.

Finally, the impeachment is intended to cover-up and obstruct to hide money laundering, wasted USAid, extortion, bribery, and DNC collusion with Ukraine.

And, there’s more to come.

WITHOUT UKRAINE THERE IS NO IMPEACHMENT

Ukraine is the reason the President is being impeached. President Trump asked President Zelensky for a “favor” to investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election.

The President said after Guiliani’s trip that Giuliani will make a report, probably to the attorney general and to Congress.

“I have not spoken to him about that information yet,” Trump added. “He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice. I hear he has found plenty.”

We certainly hope he has the goods and someone will do something about it if it’s true. If the Democrat Party is colluding, we need to have that cleaned up.

