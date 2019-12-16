Bombshell tweets about Ukraine-DNC-Biden corruption with ‘more to come’

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani believes he has the evidence that reveals the truth behind the impeachment. He said there is NO wrongdoing by the President. In a series of tweets, he lays out what can only be described as potentially bombshell evidence.

He promises “more to come” and says these only “touch” the surface.

“After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted.

Budapest | Kiev | Vienna After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump. These threads only touch the surface. Read & watch all. More to come. pic.twitter.com/WDHGEZIxkw — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

DNC IS CORRUPT

[One comment about this. According to Donna Brazile, a DNC operative in 2016, the DNC was under the complete control of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and she didn’t like it. It’s in her book.]

Mr. Giuliani said the corruption is extensive and impeachment is part of a cover-up by Democrats. The extortion, bribery, and money laundering goes beyond Biden and shows DNC collusion with Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.

Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation. Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

He said you cannot question hard documentary evidence. In this clip, Biden brags about using USAid to threaten Ukraine into firing the top prosecutor.

You can question a witnesses credibility but you cannot question hard documentary evidence, which each firsthand witness part of this investigation provide. pic.twitter.com/FBTMpTySuQ — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

THEY TRIED TO KILL SHOKIN

He said the documents he has in his possession show money laundering by Burisma and the Biden’s.

Shokin was fired over Biden’s threat and there are medical records showing the top prosecutor Viktor Shokin was poisoned, died twice and was revived.

Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

PERJURY

Documents show that Amb. Yovanovitch perjured herself twice and has been denying visas to witnesses who could testify to all he is attesting about the Biden’s and collusion.

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office: Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice. Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption. Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. pic.twitter.com/uHwa6PorLB — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Finally, the impeachment is intended to cover-up and obstruct to hide money laundering, wasted USAid, extortion, bribery, and DNC collusion with Ukraine.

And, there’s more to come.

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

WITHOUT UKRAINE THERE IS NO IMPEACHMENT

Ukraine is the reason the President is being impeached. President Trump asked President Zelensky for a “favor” to investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election.

The President said after Guiliani’s trip that Giuliani will make a report, probably to the attorney general and to Congress.

“I have not spoken to him about that information yet,” Trump added. “He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice. I hear he has found plenty.”

We certainly hope he has the goods and someone will do something about it if it’s true. If the Democrat Party is colluding, we need to have that cleaned up.