Booker can’t beat up Trump since he’s an out of shape, physically weak specimen

Speaking Monday on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Cory Booker said he would like to beat President Donald Trump physically but he is an “elderly, out-of-shape man” and “physically weak specimen.” This was in response to some stranger who asked him to beat up Donald Trump.

This is the presidential candidate who talks of ‘civil grace’ and tolerance. He repeated Joe Biden’s nonsense about President Trump seeming like DEMOCRAT George Wallace while on the left’s so-called comedy show.

Booker claims he’s morally strong and will show us all the way.

This was on an alleged comedy show. That gives the left more freedom to say vile things while they complain about the right’s allegedly unacceptable comments.

Booker, who wants to release from prison a man responsible for about 25 murders, touts his credentials on credential justice reform.