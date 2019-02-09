Booker Cries Out for GND to Save a ‘Nation in Peril’, Let’s Go to the Moon!

We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.
~ Alexandria OMao-Cortez
Democratic [Socialist] Sen. Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker compared adopting the ludicrous Green New Deal (GDN) with fighting the Nazi regime.
We aren’t making fun of him calling him Spartacus since he said his Spartacus moment was his finest moment.
“Our planet is in peril, and we need to be bold,” Booker said at a Friday campaign event in Iowa. There are a lot of people who are critical of the deal. Critics claim “it’s too impractical, and it’s too expensive.”
“And when the planet has been in peril in the past, who came forward to save Earth … from the scourge of Nazis and totalitarian regimes?” Booker asked rhetorically. “We came forward.”
HE DECRIES TOTALITARIANS WHILE PUSHING SOCIALISM
He mocks the naysayers of the [insane] Green New Deal who say it’s “impractical” or “it’s too expensive.” Spartacus, the drama queen, says, “if we used to govern our dreams that way, we would never have gone to the moon.”
We “need to be bold again” and “push the bounds of human potential because that is our history,” he says.
Retrofitting or rebuilding every structure in the USA in ten years, at the rate of more than 39,000 a day, is pushing the bounds for him. That is in the Green New Deal. Worrying about cow farts and going to net-zero is like a ship to the moon, he says.
Many of us do not share this dream and don’t want to be mandated by GND totalitarians.
You can’t make this up.
Cory “Spartacus” Booker says adopting the socialist “Green New Deal” would be like defeating the Nazis and putting a man on the moon.pic.twitter.com/QwqegeusJH
What does Booker or Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez know about anything? Rush once asked this and I also ask why people believe once a politician is elected to office, or even runs for office, they become experts in every field. They may not have any experience doing anything in the everyday world but suddenly by being elected they’re an expert. Obama is a perfect example. Booker is also a good example and Commie Cortez breaks the mold in inexperience and stupidity, yet Democrats and other fools hang on her every word. And fools believe this of celebrities who live in a world of total make believe. In 1985 Democrats invited Jessica Lange, Sissy Spacek and Jane Fonda to speak before the Senate on issues facing farmers. Democrats chose them because they had roles in the movies, “Country,” “The River” and “The Dollmaker,” respectively.. Boy, that sure makes their opinions credible.
Amen!!!
Ok Corey,AOC, the Green Dream is not only stupid its impossible to pull off or pay for, how are you going to get China,Russia, india to comply, their laughing their butts off at you idiots
This is total madness, they are drunk with power lust and delusion.
You should have used a Capital “D” in Delusion….their lust for power is all consuming, so much so, besides the sale of their souls to this end they would completely destroy the Republic to accomplish same!!!