Booker Demands Trump Cancel Rallies, they ‘Inspire White Nationalist Attacks’

Leftists are using the mass shootings to go for our First and Second Amendments. Cory Booker hopes to win the presidential primary by promising to take away our guns and our freedom to speak. Specifically, he wants President Trump banned from holding rallies, claiming they are breeding grounds for racism.

The fascist knows full well that the people at these rallies and the President are simply normal Americans. He, on the other hand, is a far-left incompetent who has had zero success in every political role he ever held.

His campaign wrote in a statement concerning the upcoming New Hampshire rally, “Two days before Cory Booker returns to New Hampshire, Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally in Manchester. As we’ve seen repeatedly over the last few years, these rallies serve as a breeding ground for racism and bigotry that inspire white nationalist attacks like the one in El Paso on Saturday. They are despicable and have no place in New Hampshire, or anywhere in our country. That’s why Trump must cancel this rally.”

Instead, he wants Trump to call for “meaningful gun legislation” in Congress. He is happy to share his ideas which include mandatory gun licensing, gun industry accountability, and an ‘assault’ weapons ban. The Democrats want to run the gun industry.

He concluded, “What’s overwhelmingly clear is that Trump coming to New Hampshire will only stoke further dangerous acts and threaten Americans’ safety. Our country deserves better in the Oval Office.”

He’d love that. Trump’s rallies are fun and no Democrat comes close to being able to whip up enthusiasm, especially not Booker.

Real Clear has Booker polling at 1.7% so he’s trying to shake things up by demanding that his political opponents be silenced. Solid plan. Get better staff, Cory. https://t.co/l4ICMVJ5zy — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 6, 2019

He is as eager to get your guns as he is to silence the President and his supporters. If these Democrats win election, they will control everything we do. It will be a very dark existence.

“Enough, enough, enough” @CoryBooker speaks about gun violence in the aftermath of reports of yet another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. @LasVegasSun pic.twitter.com/buXfrja0nP — Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) August 3, 2019