Booker introduces bill requiring everyone have a license to “drive a gun.”

Cory Booker, who thinks it’s racist to require an ID to vote, wants every American to get a license to own a gun. He says it’s just like driving a car.

When you have people like Booker equating an inherent right, as enshrined in our Constitution, with driving a car, you know you’re in trouble.

“You need a license to drive a car. You should need a license to drive a gun,” Booker said, referencing a new bill he introduced.

Booker is sponsoring legislation that would require gun owners to obtain a 5-year federal license to “buy and possess” a firearm.

BUREAUCRATS WILL DECIDE IF YOU CAN HAVE A GUN

The U.S. Department of Justice would handle the licensing process outlined in the Federal Firearm Licensing Act.

“When I put it first out it was criticized by other people in the field as going too far — that’s gun licensing — that if you need a license to drive a car in America you should have a license to buy a gun and to own a handgun,” Booker said on Tuesday at the annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) conference.

According to Booker’s office, the federal license would need to be “renewed every five years, at which point the applicant would have to go through a background check and undergo firearm safety training again.”

The bill would grant DOJ the authority to “revoke a license if the individual poses a danger to himself/herself or others” as well as “require the DOJ to regularly conduct checks to ensure that individuals are in compliance with the federal license requirements.”

IT ALSO GIVES GOVERNMENT A CONFISCATION REGISTRY

This type of registration gives the anti-Second Amendment radicals their national registry. Does anyone believe they will stop there? They are incapable of being satisfied. They will use it to confiscate guns.

Booker decided the level of gun violence isn’t violent videos or mental illness; it’s guns. White supremacy is also such a problem in his mind that he will have a white supremacy office in the White House when he wins the presidency. Never does he mention gang violence.

He has no regard or no understanding of our Constitution or facts.

This serious infringement of the Second Amendment must be stopped in its tracks. We cannot allow the government to change the Constitution without an Amendment, by taking away our civil right, our inherent right, to self-defense.

TAKING GUNS FROM THE LAW-ABIDING WILL SOMEHOW STOP CRIMINALS

He’s under the delusion that making it difficult for law-abiding gun owners to get a gun will keep shootings by criminals down. That’s assuming there will NOT be a more robust illegal gun trade should a bill like this pass.

“Connecticut did it — 40 percent drop in shootings, 15 percent drop in suicides, but this is more than just what the plan is,” Booker said.

THEY DIDN’T TURN IN THE GUNS

What Booker didn’t mention is people didn’t appear to turn in their guns.

At the time of the ‘assault weapons’ ban, a 2011 Office of Legislative Research study found that “there are over 2.4 million large-capacity magazines in Connecticut that originated at the retail level.” This number didn’t even include those not purchased at the retail level.

Just over 50,000 assault weapons were registered after the law came into effect. This means that the vast majority of high capacity magazines were not reported to authorities by gun owners in Connecticut.

In New York, nearly one million residents did not register their ‘assault weapons’ at the time of the ban.

THE STATS ARE SKETCHY

Booker got his numbers from The Washington Post most likely, but the FBI stats show Connecticut’s violent crime rate remained nearly flat from 2016 to 2017, while its murder rate — a more volatile number — jumped significantly after hitting a decade’s low last year, according to FBI data released on Monday.

In other words, violent crime was already going down, and murders are fluid. They were up in 2016 and 2017.

Connecticut is not a high-crime state and is always below the national average. Also, the violent crime rate nationally has been going down for decades.

The crime in Connecticut is still tied to gangs in the crime-ridden cities.