Border Agent says it’s so far out of hand you guys wouldn’t believe it if you saw it.”

Appearing Monday on CNN with anchor Jim Sciutto, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent Chris Cabrera defended President Donald Trump’s threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border amid rising illegal immigration, conceding, “It’s so far out of hand you guys wouldn’t believe it if you saw it.”

Cabrera said the groups include legitimate asylum seekers, economic migrants, and criminals.

Sciutto queried him on whether it’s a good idea to close the border considering the economic hardships it will cause.

Mr. Cabrera said, “…what we do know is just in our area alone, last week, we saw 9,000 people, almost 9,000 people, apprehended. That’s not even counting the hundreds or thousands that are getting away from us because we don’t have the manpower out there.

Sciutto wanted to know if closing ports of entry would help since it will chase those migrants to other areas on the border.

Cabrera responded, “I think people are coming in legally, they’re coming between the ports of entry is not really an option for them.”

“I think it will do two things: One, it will get Congress to wake up and realize that it’s time to get to work. We’ve been dealing with this since 2014 and nobody has lifted a finger and it’s falling directly in the lap of the border patrol, and we’re struggling down here just to keep things going.”

“On the secondhand of that, if they close those ports of entry, we can use those agents to help us out in the field to get control over what’s going on. It’s so far out of hand you guys wouldn’t believe it if you saw it.”

Look at what this woman experienced in a border community in Mission, Texas:

The border is a disaster.

Sixty people a day are sent to hospitals. Many have to be rescued after being abandoned by the criminals in the desert.

Law enforcement at the border is now a social work agency.

ICYMI: Each day, nearly 40% of USBP agents on the SW border are diverted away from CBP’s border security mission to care for, transport & process family units and unaccompanied children. @CBP_McAleenan discussed CBP’s medical efforts this week in El Paso. https://t.co/MHITPEJDLc pic.twitter.com/kq6eTPDivq — CBP (@CBP) March 31, 2019