Border Crisis Is Now Facing System-Wide Failure

We are facing more than a crisis at the border. It is now a system-wide failure. You would never know it from the media reporting. And Democrats will not do a thing to secure the border. If Congress simply closed the loopholes in the amnesty law, it would stop this. They won’t do it.

“The situation at our Southern Border has gone from a crisis to a national emergency, to a near system-wide meltdown,” Nielsen said at Auburn University’s Center for Cyber & Homeland Security.

“The situation at our Southern Border has gone from a crisis to a national emergency, to a near system-wide meltdown,” Nielsen said at Auburn University’s Center for Cyber & Homeland Security. Her prepared speech said:

There is no more fundamental responsibility for a nation. And yet, the American people have been let down by our government again…and again. I want to cut through the politics to tell you loud and clear: there is NO “manufactured” crisis at our Southern Border. There is a real-life humanitarian and security catastrophe. Late last year, we were apprehending 50,000 – 60,000 migrants a month. Last month, we apprehended more than 75,000—the highest in over a decade. And today I can tell you that we are on track to interdict nearly 100,000 migrants this month …

I say this with the utmost sincerity and urgency: the system is breaking. And our communities, our law enforcement personnel, and the migrants themselves are paying the price.

Because of outdated laws, misguided court decisions, and a massive backlog of cases, we are usually forced to release these groups into the United States. And we have virtually no hope of removing them in the future, despite the fact that the vast majority who apply for asylum do not qualify for it…

Our laws aren’t keeping up with the migrant flows, and until they are fixed, the situation will only get worse and more heartbreaking. We need Congress to stop playing politics and do what’s right.

We need Congress to change the law to allow us to keep families together throughout the immigration process … to ensure the safe and prompt return of unaccompanied children to their home countries … and to reverse the court ruling that directs dangerous criminals to be released into our communities.

This a complex and emotional issue. But no matter what side of the aisle you are on, we have a common cause: to uphold our sovereign responsibility to secure our borders; to facilitate legal trade and travel; to prevent drugs from poisoning our communities, and to help vulnerable populations – all at the same time.

DOWN AT THE BORDER

Arizona border agents apprehended a group of 171 illegal aliens from Central America who dug underneath an outdated portion of infrastructure on Sunday after suspected smugglers in Mexico coordinated their entry, CBP says pic.twitter.com/byoZIY2kTM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2019

Ajo #USBP agents disrupt human smuggling attempt after smugglers cut hole in border fence and walk into the U.S. @CBP is #AlwaysVigilant.

Details: https://t.co/6NSecsq1Dr pic.twitter.com/xYeHDuMfJa — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 19, 2019