Border of Insanity! Shocking Statistics as the USA Transforms

We have illegal alien lawyers in the country in several states, and they are all far-left advocates for lawbreaking and fundamentally transforming the United States.

Illegal immigrants are now working as lawyers in California, Connecticut, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Penn, Oklahoma, Illinois, BizPacReview reports. They are funded throughout their education and one, Javier Hernandez, in Oklahoma, had a job at a law firm nine years before he finished his education.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) called it “utterly mind-boggling” that bar associations in some states are now willing to admit illegal aliens “who have begun their relationship with the United States via a blatant violation of U.S. law.”

“This is especially shocking when one takes into account the fact that U.S. citizen attorneys are regularly disbarred for relatively minor offenses,” FAIR said in a statement to BizPacReview this week. “It is apparent to FAIR – and we believe it should be apparent even to the casual observer – that one who is essentially a trespasser, unlawfully present in the United States, is in no position to be an ethical practitioner of the law.”

It’s not mind-boggling at all. The far-left ACLU and other leftists behind these illegal alien lawyers expect them to permanently transform the United States into the hellhole they left.

We are being invaded. There is no doubt about it. Last month, just under 100,000 illegal aliens crossed our borders. Very few will be legitimate asylum seekers.

It is a crisis.

Over 1% of the populations of Guatemala and Honduras have entered the United States since September, according to the Homeland Security Department chief.

Worse, 3% of the population of one Guatemalan county has crossed into the U.S., acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan told the 49th Washington Conference of the Americas tonight.

“The current migration flows, especially of vulnerable families and children, from Central America through Mexico, to remote areas all along the U.S. border, represent both a security and humanitarian crisis. The situation is not sustainable,” said the longtime border and immigration official.

“These trends are deepening and accelerating. According to a recent USAID funded study conducted by Vanderbilt University’s Latin American Public Opinion Project in Guatemala earlier this year, 1 in 4 Guatemalans have an intention to migrate from Guatemala, with 85% of them expressing the United States as their preferred destination,” he said.

Now multiply that by each Central American country, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, and on and on and what you have is a fully transformed USA within a decade, if that long.

Latin America is collapsing and they will take us with them.

