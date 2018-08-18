Boring Mean Girl Michelle Wolf Gets Her Comeuppance In Record Time

Netflix has dumped ‘The Break With Michelle Wolf’ in mere months. Despite, or because of, plentiful buzz after her vicious turn as this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner host, people chose not to watch her show.

Chelsea Handler’s vulgar weekly foray was Netflix’s original attempt at late-night but that bombed too.

The Hollywood Reporter says Netflix can’t figure out what will work. Perhaps Netflix should understand that half the nation — at least half — aren’t interested in nasty, vulgar political diatribes masquerading as comedy.

When Wolf’s weekly series was first announced, the 33-year-old joked that viewers could “expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV.”

Guess what Wolf, you can’t!

Wolf thinks it’s great to say, ‘God bless abortion’ on air and parade around on stage dressed for July 4th promoting abortion to the moment of birth.

Her thrashing and bullying comments about Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were unfunny and extremely nasty.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a target

Is #MichelleWolf the white lady who was pretending to be black? Is this Rachel Dolezal sister ?

At the time, James Woods said to put her comments in every GOP ad. She’s a “gift from heaven,” he joked.

Put this clip in every campaign video for Republican women running for office in #2018. It's a gift from heaven.

Netflix can’t figure out why they’re bombing. What they need to understand is late-night is inundated with Republican-haters who are at least somewhat funny. Perhaps they should get out of their bubble and appeal to a wider audience.