Boris Johnson & Conservatives Set to Win Big in the UK

The U.K. election was today!

Fortunately, Boris Johnson’s conservatives are set to win an outright majority, making communist Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn more of a minor player.

If the exit poll is right, then Boris Johnson and the Conservatives are set for the largest number of seats since 1987 [368 seats, majority of 86 seats] and Labour the lowest number of seats since 1935 [191 seats]. They need to dump Corbyn and his anti-Semitism.

Labour did not abide by the will of the people with Brexit and lost more than 70 seats.

It brings Brexit closer to reality. The British pound is surging against the U.S. dollar.

President Trump will be pleased that Johnson won and not Corbyn.

Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world. pic.twitter.com/1MuEMXqWHq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2019