Boston Globe: blacklist Kirstjen Nielsen, assault her et al in restaurants, urinate on food

The Boston Globe, the Massachusetts paper of record, posted an Op-Ed by a former waiter turned writer, saying he deeply regrets not urinating on the dinner of ‘conservative’ pundit Bill Kristol.

He also hopes outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen never gets a job and faces confrontations in public. The lunatic author, Luke O’Neill called Nielsen’s efforts to obey the law “ethnic cleansing,” according to Fox News.

The aspiring asylum inmate wants the GOP thrown in jail and Obama-era officials too.

Talk about dangerous rhetoric and hate speech, this guy corners the market.

BLACKLIST HER AND KEEP HER OUT OF RESTAURANTS

“Keep Kirstjen Nielsen unemployed and eating GrubHub over her kitchen sink,” read the headline of the article published on Wednesday.

The loon also writes for the communist-leaning The Guardian and has bylines as well in far-left The New York Times, New York magazine, and elsewhere.

“One of the biggest regrets of my life is not pissing in Bill Kristol’s salmon,” read the article’s first sentence before it was shortly scrubbed, with the Globe issuing a prominent editor’s note saying that the previous tone wasn’t appropriate. They absolutely support the content of the article, however, and kept most of it intact.

“A version of this column as originally published did not meet Globe standards and has been changed. The Globe regrets the previous tone of the piece,” the note read.

The hyperbolic O’Neil called her a “reluctant triggerman for Donald Trump’s inhumane policies of ethnic cleansing.” The hysterical writer wants her thrown out of restaurants and verbally assaulted over the anti-illegal immigration policies.

THIS IS WHAT STALINISTS DO

O’Neil wrote that “it was the last time I remember being proud to be an American,” referencing Nielsen and Sarah Sanders being forced to leave restaurants by nasty, radical socialists.

This is the last time he was proud to be an American (when socialists tormented her and her husband):

“It was also one of the only times it seemed like any of the architects of this ruinous xenophobic pre-pogrom might be forced to contend, however briefly, with the consequences of their policy decisions,” he added.

The hate-filled rant included barbs at those in the media who scolded the ‘protesters.’

“Sadly, the scolding seems to have done its job,” O’Neil bemoaned. “It’s been a while since we’ve been treated to a soulless Trumpist going viral for going hungry, and the sacristy of the restaurant seems to have held.”

THROW OBAMA PEEPS IN JAIL TOO

Admitting the problem at the border preceded Trump, he says throw Obama-era people in prison with the Trumpists. Not letting them run freely over our borders and throughout the interior is mistreatment to a guy like O’Neill.

“Yes, much of our mistreatment of migrants was ongoing long before the Trump gang came along. Throw the Obama-era lot in prison too, for all I care. At the very least, throw them out of a restaurant,” he wrote.

The article concludes by giving a “permission” to the members of the public to tell Trump officials “where to go and what they can do with themselves when they arrive there, but, you know, said in a more specific and traditional Boston colloquialism.”

He is calling for anarchy and assaults.