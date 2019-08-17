Boston Herald slams Fakeahontas for ‘dangerous and false rhetoric’ against police

It’s wonderful to see a U.S. newspaper actually stand up for the police and criticize a presidential candidate who is attacking the police with lies. They recognized the obvious, our law enforcement shouldn’t be politicized.

In a scathing editorial by the Boston Herald titled, “Warren must end vile rhetoric,” the Editorial Staff tears into Warren for her latest false claim that Michael Brown was murdered by an officer in 2014.

Warren completely ignored the findings of the local and Department of Justice investigation in the Brown case. Both investigations concluded the shooting was self-defense by the officer.

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

The Boston Herald editors write that Warren’s comments come at a time when “law enforcement is under assault in this country,” adding that “several [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] facilities have been attacked this year,” including the most recent case where a San Antonio, Texas ICE facility was shot at by gunmen following threatening protests against ICE in Florida.

The Boston Herald writes:

Last year it was ICE she targeted for expulsion, saying that it should be replaced with “something that reflects our morality.” She bellowed to a boisterous Boston City Hall Plaza crowd that, “This is about children held in cages. This is about babies scattered all across this country.” [Emphasis added]…

Just days later, a Cambridge man offered to pay $500 to anyone who would kill an ICE agent. Law enforcement officers — the same ones Warren derides routinely — apprehended and charged the man.

“On Wednesday, six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the line of duty during a standoff,” The Boston Herald editors wrote. “Those same police also had to deal with being taunted by some bystanders, who laughed and yelled at them in the midst of the gunfire.”

Last year, police chiefs in Massachusetts denounced Warren for her comments at a predominantly black American college that police departments in the U.S. are racist.

“Let’s just start with the hard truth about our criminal justice system,” Warren said in August 2018. “It’s racist. It is. And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back.”

So far this year, 73 law enforcement officers have died or were killed in the line of duty.

The article concludes “Sen. Warren must stop using dangerous and false rhetoric immediately.”

KAMALA WAS LEVELED BY BRIT HUME

It wasn’t only Warren, it was also Kamala Harris. Brit Hume leveled her, writing, “I don’t know which is worse: that she still believes this, or that she knows it’s false and says it anyway.”

He added, “And why is the officer’s race an issue? Not even the Obama Justice Dept. concluded there was a murder.”

Hume linked to the DOJ report.

Michael Brown’s murder forever changed Ferguson and America. His tragic death sparked a desperately needed conversation and a nationwide movement. We must fight for stronger accountability and racial equity in our justice system. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 9, 2019

I don’t know which is worse: that she still believes this, or that she knows it’s false and says it anyway. And why is the officer’s race an issue? Not even the Obama Justice Dept. concluded there was a murder. https://t.co/Gtkj1nfvxE https://t.co/lVxHAtvRuj — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 10, 2019

Even more disgracefully, the always biased Politifact tried to support them, claiming there was a lot of evidence the officer was guilty. That’s not true.

The real concern with these two women goes beyond the police. They don’t believe in due process or presumption of innocence.

In which @Politifact twists itself in knots so as not to acknowledge the obvious falsity of Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris’s claim that Michael Brown was “murdered” in Ferguson, Mo. It’s almost a parody. https://t.co/TyEf9Lrf92 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019