Boston Red Sox Hero David Ortiz Shot by a Crooked Cop Hit Man?

Former Red Sox hero David Ortiz, 43, the former slugger, affectionately known as Big Papi, was ambushed at a Santo Domingo bar Sunday by a gunman, who fired a shot that led doctors to remove his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

Authorities believe he was shot in a plot involving a cop hired as a hit man. Officials have a suspect in custody, Eddy Feliz Garcia, 25, and are looking for more. Garcia might not be the actual shooter. At least one other got away. Garcia is recovering in a hospital after he was beaten by Ortiz fans.

Féliz García has a 2017 drug charge and lives in Las Caobas, West Santo Domingo, police said.

Ortiz’s assistant said there is “no doubt” the attack was by a hitman.

David Ortiz’s assistant Leo López told the media in the Dominican Republic that the former MLB star’s shooting was “no doubt” the act of hitmen.

“The robbery was discarded and there’s no doubt it was an act of hitmen,” Lopez said in Spanish outside a hospital in Santo Domingo, “It is under investigation and we hope that it will be concluded.”

Reports from The Daily Mail say the hit was arranged by a drug lord and it’s over a woman.

HE’S AT MASS GENERAL IN SERIOUS BUT STABLE CONDITION

Ortiz was transported to Boston on Monday afternoon on a plane provided by the Red Sox. Speaking to USA TODAY Sports earlier on Monday, López said Ortiz can answer yes and no. questions. When he opened his eyes, the first thing he asked for was to see his family.

In a press conference, the National Police confirmed that it was not a robbery, but wouldn’t speculate when asked for a motive.

His friend Pedro Martinez started to cry when speaking about Ortiz. “I don’t have enough words to describe who @davidortiz is, what David means to baseball…”

