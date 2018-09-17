Both Must Have “an Opportunity to Testify Under Oath”, Confirmation On!

The confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh is still scheduled for Thursday despite allegations by a Northern California Democrat that he assaulted her 36 years ago. Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford has said through her lawyer Debra Katz that she will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

White House counsel Kellyanne Conway said on Fox & Friends this morning that Mrs. Ford should be heard but a confirmation should include the totality of the evidence. She also said that both must be allowed to testify under oath.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has come to a reasonable approach in hearing her out. This woman should not be ignored or insulted and she should be heard, Kellyanne said, but it “should not unduly delay the confirmation”.

“She should testify under oath. The Senate Judiciary Committee looks like they are heading that way. Judge Kavanaugh, who categorically denied these allegations, should also have an opportunity to address them under oath,” Ms. Conway said.

Christine Blasey Ford’s #MeToo lawyer Debra Katz says her client will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Debra Katz, the lawyer of Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, says her client is “willing to do what she needs to do” before the Senate Judiciary Committee as Republicans prepare to grill her over sexual misconduct allegations against the Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/OEeVP7B0Rs pic.twitter.com/4LVctXpJoE — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2018