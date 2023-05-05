Brave Search Engine Will Dump Bing Over Censorship and AI Concerns

The privacy-focused search engine Brave Search will no longer use Bing or any other third-party indexes because of rampant censorship. They give us hope that we will be able to find the truth in the future.

Brave’s decision to give up on third-party solutions was also influenced by worries about the future of the Bing API, notably after Microsoft strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and announced a significant increase in API pricing for Bing’s search index.

AI is run by the left and it will be biased.

Brave wants to separate itself from Big Tech.

“By default, Brave Search users will now receive 100% of results from the Brave Index, giving users fully independent results,” Brave announced in a blog post. “As always, our results will preserve user privacy.”

Brave Search began in 2021 and is an extension of the Brave web browser, which is marketed as a “private search engine.” Until now, Brave Search relied on other indexes for about 13 percent of user search queries, though last year, the company was able to trim that figure down to just 7 percent.

Brave Search results will soon come only from outside indexes. This was made possible using tools such as the Web Discovery Project, which allows Brave browser users to send anonymous data to the company to help develop Brave’s internal index.

In the summer of 2020, Microsoft admitted that its Bing search engine censors search results to promote “equality,” Natural News reports.

Related